UT to host Boy Scouts’ Order of the Arrow national conference in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Order of the Arrow, a honor society within the Boy Scouts of America, will host its first national conference since 2018 at the University of Tennessee.

The conference, usually hosted every three years, will be held July 25-30, 2022.

We’re excited to share that we’ve identified the location of NOAC 2022! We’ll be hosting the conference at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville from July 25-30 2022. Registration begins in October, and more information will be released in the coming months. #NOAC2022 #KNOXROCKS pic.twitter.com/2OjwnMRZGs — Order of the Arrow (@oabsa) February 5, 2021

The Order of the Arrow recognizes Scouts who best exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives and puts an emphasis on camping and service.

It will be the fourth time the University of Tennessee has hosted the event. UT last hosted NOAC in 2000.