Utility truck on way to help with Hurricane Dorian repairs runs off I-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A utility truck headed to Florida with help with Hurricane Dorian repairs ran Interstate 75 on Friday afternoon and onto to Central Avenue Pike.

Two passengers in the truck had to be extricated by first responders. One was transported to an area hospital and the other passenger suffered injuries but was conscious and alert, according to Jeff Bagwell of Rural Metro.

The truck apparently went through a guardrail before landing on Central Avenue Pike. The truck was from Pike Electric, according to Bagwell.