KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Donde Plowman has served as the University of Tennessee’s chancellor since the fall of 2019.

In her time as chancellor, Plowman led the university to increasing its’ first-year enrollment by 5% each year. Plowman is also responsible for the development of a new strategic vision, overseeing Tennessee Athletics, a new branding campaign and the launch of UT-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute.

UT President Randy Boyd addressed a salary increase for Plowman. Boyd felt as if the chancellor’s salary should align with her peers at other SEC schools. Effective July 2022, Chancellor Plowman’s salary will be inline with the 75th percentile of her peers at $820,000.