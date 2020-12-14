UTPD raises funds for Big Orange Pantry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officers with the University of Tennessee Police Department have ditched their razors for the last six weeks.

It’s all for No Shave November, and Double Down December.

Their efforts have raised more than $1,700, benefitting the Big Orange Pantry on campus.

The pantry gives emergency food assistance and essentials to students, faculty, and staff in need.

Since opening in November, the pantry has already served more than 200 people.