UTPD’s K-9 Athena celebrates birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Police Department helped one of its own celebrate a milestone birthday on Tuesday.

K-9 Athena turned 5 years old and got her own Batman-themed doggy cake. UTPD posted that “every day heroes like Athena and our UTPD officers work around the clock to keep the campus community safe!”

Athena is one of four K-9 officers that were added to UT Police’s team back in 2018. The K-9s are trained to sniff out bombs and detect drugs.