UT’s Big Orange Give donation day Nov. 18

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Big Orange Give, the University of Tennessee’s annual day of giving, is seeking to raise $2.5 million this year.

Held annually since 2013, the event calls on donors to help fund individual college programs and campus groups in a 24-hour funding blitz.

“Each year, the Volunteer community steps up with inspiring commitment to secure a vibrant future for Tennessee’s land-grant flagship university and those who live and learn here,” Lauren Herbstritt, director of advancement for annual giving, said. “Donors can give to the areas of campus most meaningful to them, be those specific colleges or student-led organizations or the many cultural and learning centers housed at the university. A gift of any size can make a significant difference in the lives of UT students.”

Last year, more than 6,800 donors contributed to more than 400 individual funds. Visit bigorangegive.utk.edu to donate and learn more about past Big Orange Give days.