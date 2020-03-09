1  of  2
UT’s McClung Museum closing this afternoon to disinfect

McClung Museum (University of Tennessee photo)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The McClung Museum on the University of Tennessee campus will close Monday at 3:30 p.m. to disinfect as a “preventative measure.”

The museum is normally open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Normal hours resume Tuesday, according to a museum’s Twitter account.

