UT’s McClung Museum closing this afternoon to disinfect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The McClung Museum on the University of Tennessee campus will close Monday at 3:30 p.m. to disinfect as a “preventative measure.”
The museum is normally open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Normal hours resume Tuesday, according to a museum’s Twitter account.
