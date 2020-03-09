UT’s McClung Museum closing this afternoon to disinfect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The McClung Museum on the University of Tennessee campus will close Monday at 3:30 p.m. to disinfect as a “preventative measure.”

The museum is normally open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Normal hours resume Tuesday, according to a museum’s Twitter account.

As a preventative measure we will close the museum at 3:30pm on Monday, March 9 to administer a disinfectant spray. We will resume our normal hours the following day. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fZ7Y5DxjkZ — McClung Museum (@McClungMuseum) March 9, 2020

