UT’s police chief addresses recent increase in crimes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee’s Police Chief, Troy Lane, addressed an increase of recent crimes on and near campus.

The most recent: Several altercations at The Standard (an apartment complex off 17th Street) that lead to police receiving calls of shots fired, and blood was found outside an apartment.

No suspects were found and no injuries were reported.

In the last few weeks, there have also been reports of carjackings, car thefts and an assault.

UT’s Police Chief says they’re working with the Knoxville Police Department to investigate this uptick in crime; but for now, they ask students to use the Live Safe app and website that helps the campus community reach UTPD quickly and report incidents.

They also urge students to walk in well-lit areas where the university’s 1,800 security cameras can keep an eye on crime.

