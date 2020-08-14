UUNIK Academy to open new school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The UUNIK Academy is continuing to make strides to improve education within our community.

On Thursday, the academy announced the launch of a new private school here in Knoxville, which will be called The STEAMI Learning Institute. The nonprofit educational resources academy has operated its 2020 STEAMI Summer Institute with praise from parents.

The new school will host elementary aged children and offer classes such as traditional academic subjects as well as coding, Spanish, history and human anatomy.

UUNIK Academy leaders say the challenge now is to get a physical location for the new school.

Currently, the academy is operating as a virtual learning tool.

We will keep you updated on the progress of the new institute.

LATEST STORIES