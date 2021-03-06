VA clinic offers COVID-19 walk-in vaccination event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic was held for veterans at the William C. Tallent Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic on Saturday in Knoxville.

Veterans who qualified were able to get the shot.

Colonel Martha Sanders received her vaccine today at the VA center. She will also be celebrating her birthday this month, and celebrating her 10 year anniversary of leaving the army in September. Sounds like a great year. Thank you for your service, Colonel!! @6News pic.twitter.com/IpxiLekrpz — Molly Kennedy (@m_kennedy16) March 6, 2021

WATE 6 On Your Side spoke to one recipient, retired Col. Martha Sanders, about what Saturday meant to her.

“Coming in today, it was kind of it was kind of like, wow, how, how cool.,” she said. “You know, I’ve been kind of, like, excited and teary when I saw the first people get their shots on television and stuff. Because I know what we’ve been through to get to this point. And what, you know, all the science involved in getting the vaccines ready and testing, and how many people we’ve lost on the way.”

Sanders said Saturday was also important to her because she knows what it is like to lose someone to the virus.

