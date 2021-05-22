Vaccine Festival in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food, games, prizes, and vaccines, it’s all happening at an event dubbed the “vaccine festival” Saturday in Montgomery Village.

The free festival takes place on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 4530 Joe Lewis Rd. Organizers plan to offer food, games, and free COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer vaccinations will be given out to those 12 years old and older.

The second dose will be given out on Saturday, June 12 at Montgomery Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information contact Vivian Shipe at 865 617 8353 or Cynthia Finch at 865 254 4793.