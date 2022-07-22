KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A food festival is coming to Knoxville this August, but the festival is offering some different options than what some might be used to. Knox Food Fest 2022 will focus on healthy, vegetarian food options.

The festival will be free for all attendees, and will feature:

Local food vendors

Art vendors, including henna art, pottery, jewelry, and more

Chef demonstrations

Live Jazz, bluegrass, and country music

Dance performances

Kids activities, bounce houses obstacle courses, and arts and crafts

“The food festival is about promoting healthy foods to our community and also give us an opportunity to bring smiles to everyone’s faces with fun activities and promoting local vendors,” event organizers Mohit Mankad and Niraj Dosh said in a release.

The festival will be at World’s Fair Park Aug. 19-20.

More information is available on the festival’s website and Facebook page. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor is encouraged to call 865-236-0898.