KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A vehicle crashed into a utility poll in front of the WATE 6 On Your Side office Thursday night on North Broadway.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. No power or utility lines snapped but the pole was leaning significantly over the sidewalk and caused a backup on the roadway.

Credit: Bo Williams

Credit: Bo Williams

Credit: Bo Williams

Knoxville Police on the scene tell us that the driver was under the influence and going more than 60 mph. No injuries have been reported.