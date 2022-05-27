NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Twisted Sistuhs, a Nashville-based minority, woman, and veteran-owned wine company announced that their products will soon be available across the Volunteer State

Twisted Sistuhs, a, minority women and veteran-owned wine company based in Nashville, has announced that their products will soon be available across the Volunteer State.

Established in 2019, Twisted Sistuhs is a brand that crafts high-quality vegan wine. They will now be available in retail locations across Tennessee including Knoxville, Chattanooga and Memphis.

The founders of Twisted Sistuhs, Ogechi Anyatonwu and Kristi Alderson are planning to continue to grow their business and expand throughout different markets.

“We are so excited to introduce Twisted Sistuhs to new wine lovers throughout our state,” said Kristi Alderson, co-founder of Twisted Sistuhs. “We are lucky to work with such a great partner in Empire Distributors, which has been helping small, local brands like ours grow in Tennessee for more than 80 years. Together, we’re ready to introduce Twisted Sistuhs to local restaurants, businesses, and residents in Chattanooga, Memphis and Knoxville.”

The brand is already available at retail restaurant locations throughout Middle Tennessee and via online sales. An interactive map of locations Twisted Sistuhs can be found is available on the company’s website twistedsistuhs.com.