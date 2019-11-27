VFL Grant Williams shows Celtics employees some southern hospitality with holiday gifts

BOSTON, Ma. (WATE) – VFL Grant Williams showed Boston Celtics’ employees a little southern hospitality this week with candles customized with a message of appreciation for their hard work.

The Celtics posted videos of the former two-time SEC Player of the Year on their Instagram story Tuesday as he made the rounds in the Celtics office to give employees candles featuring the message ‘Appreciate all you do for us. Let’s have a great year! From, Grant”

Thanks but you guys are special to us. You guys don’t get the credit you guys deserve for keeping us organized and professional. Thankful for all of you!! https://t.co/e2Ie1zQn8D — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) November 26, 2019

Williams was selected 22nd overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. He’s played in nearly every Celtics game this season while the Celtics 14th overall pick in 2019, Romeo Langford, has spent most of the season with the G-League’s Maine Red Claws.

Williams has already become a fan-favorite in Beantown. He and fellow Celtics rookie Carsen Edwards threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Boston Red Sox game back in August.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native was named SEC Player of the Year and a first-team All-SEC performer in both 2018 and 2019. He is just one of three Tennessee Volunteers to be named consensus first-team All-Americans by the NCAA.

He was also named to the 2019 SEC Community Service Team, SEC All-Tournament Team, United States Basketball Writers Association District IV Player of the Year and is a first-team All-American by Sporting News and the USBWA.