SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim from Friday morning’s fatal house fire on Boyd’s Creek Road as 42-year-old Deanna Baker.

Sheriff Ron Seals says Baker was identified following an autopsy after the early morning fire in Seymour.

Sheriff Seals says that investigators with the Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has ruled the fire as accidental and no foul play is suspected.