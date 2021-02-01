Victim identified, husband charged with murder in fatal shooting at Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department has identified 29-year-old Nikita Nunez as the victim of Sunday night’s shooting at Vista Apartments.

The victim’s husband, 28-year-old Horace Nunez has been arrested in Kentucky by Kentucky State Police and is awaiting extradition back to Knox County on charges including first-degree murder.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31, officers responded to the apartment complex off Lula Powell Drive to calls of a shooting. As they arrived, they found Nunez unresponsive inside of a vehicle from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to UT Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

After investigating, Horace Andrew Tyler Nunez became the prime suspect in this incident.

He is alleged to have shot his wife and left the scene in a grey pickup truck. It was learned that the suspect may have fled to Kentucky after the shooting.

KPD made contact with Kentucky State Police who then found Nunez outside of Frankfort and arrested him at around 9:15 p.m after a pursuit.

KPD says he will be extradited back to Knox County on charges of first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Additional charges are pending from Kentucky State Police.

“The KPD extends its deepest gratitude to the Kentucky State Police and Lexington Police Department for their immediate response and unified efforts to locate and apprehend Mr. Nunez,” Chief of Police Eve Thomas said. “Without their urgent and collective actions, a suspect alleged to have committed a violent, heinous act would likely still be at large.”