CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in Sunday night’s fatal fire.
According to authorities, Jeremy Lynn Rigg, 40, died in the fire at 7119 Calgary Drive.
KCSO also says the cause of the fire remains under investigation and the Fire Investigation Unit is the leading the investigation.
LATEST STORIES
- Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 185,148 COVID-19 cases and 2,261 deaths
- Florida man claims dolphin attacked him off of Sand Key
- 20,000 American flags placed near White House to remember lives lost to coronavirus
- Dog trapped in 30-foot hole lured to safety with beef jerky
- Victim identified in fatal Corryton house fire