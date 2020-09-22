Victim identified in fatal Corryton house fire

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in Sunday night’s fatal fire.

According to authorities, Jeremy Lynn Rigg, 40, died in the fire at 7119 Calgary Drive.

KCSO also says the cause of the fire remains under investigation and the Fire Investigation Unit is the leading the investigation.

