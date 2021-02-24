Victim in critical condition after shooting at South Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man is in critical condition at UT Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Montgomery Village apartments.

Knoxville Police responded to a call around 12:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Daylily Drive for a shooting with a victim. As they arrived, they found a male victim in front of an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center.

Information regarding the circumstances of the shooting are unknown and no suspects are in custody at this time.

The Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story.