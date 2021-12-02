KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a Wednesday morning shooting in North Knox County.

The department said David Richard Howard, 28, of Corryton, was pronounced dead by emergency responders from a gunshot wound in the 5900 block of Jones Road.

In a social media post about the shooting the Sheriff’s Office also mentioned an arrest was made at the same time as deputies were investigating the incident.

Jacklyn Rachelle Steele, 30, of Knoxville was charged with the sale and delivery of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony. The charges unrelated to the homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office says this shooting was not a random act and is asking anyone with information related to this case to call 865-215-2243 or email crimetips@knoxsheriff.org.