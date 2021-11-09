KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police have identified the person who was struck and killed by a Knox County Rescue Squad truck Sunday morning after it responded to a crash.

Emergency personnel responded to a crash with injury at 1:25 a.m. Nov. 7 on Northshore Drive at Kensington Drive. When first responders exited the vehicle to assist with the extrication of drivers and passengers, the truck rolled forward and ran over one of the victims of the crash.

The victim, Matthew Mynhier, 40, of Knoxville, was transported to the hospital where he later died from their injuries, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the emergency vehicle told investigators he put the vehicle in neutral and activated the parking brake when he arrived on the scene. He exited the vehicle to begin putting on equipment when the truck began to move forward. The driver was unable to get back into the cab of the vehicle to regain control.

When deputies arrived at the scene, an incident report said they saw a man lying down on the grass being treated by paramedics. Two witnesses stated that the crash victim was sitting down on the south side of Northshore Drive when emergency personnel arrived before they were struck by the emergency vehicle.