KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police have identified the man shot and killed Sunday at a Knoxville apartment complex on Hall of Fame Drive.

Officials have identified the victim as Jeffery Evans, 61, of Knoxville. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The KPD Violent Crime Unit is investigating after officers responded to a shooting at the Vista at Summit Apartments just after 7 a.m. Sunday. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound.

A witness reported hearing a gunshot and seeing the victim and suspect in a physical altercation. The suspect, who has not been identified, reportedly ran from the scene prior to the arrival of police.

No arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.