Victims Remembrance Tree service honors loved ones

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Victims Remembrance Tree stands in the City-County building, set up by the the group, Hope For Victims.

On Tuesday, Hope For Victims along with families of victims of violent crimes attended the service, and hung ornaments on the tree in memory of their loved ones.

While it’s an emotional time, city and county leaders, law enforcement officers, prosecutors, the District Attorney General and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director David Rausch attended as a show of support for the families they try to help find justice.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero speaks at the Victims Remembrance Tree service on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Photo: WATE)

There are more Victims Remembrance Trees in the area, with scheduled services at the following locations:

(via KCSO)

