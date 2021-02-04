Victims share similar story of car break-ins from separate West Knoxville daycares

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Two Knoxville mothers are having to replace their IDs, credit cards and more after their purses were stolen earlier this week out of their cars.

The moms have similar stories. Their purses were stolen a day apart and both while they were dropping their kids off at different daycares on the west side of town.

Neither mom wanted to use their real name, since the suspects have their identification, and they don’t want to name their daycare’s names for similar reasons.

They wanted to tell their stories so parents in the area are vigilant.

The first mother, who we’re calling Molly, said the theft happened on Monday morning. Molly said she was in a hurry, rushed inside and was only there for about two minutes or less.

“When I came back out I got in my vehicle and looked down at the passenger side where I had left my pocketbook and it was gone,” Molly said.

She admitted her car wasn’t locked.

“It’s easy to victim shame, I guess, when you’re not the person who’s the victim, but it’s very easy to do when you’re in a hurry. And you just think it’s two minutes,” Molly said.

Molly said she was able to catch a glimpse of a suspected vehicle when she returned back to her car.

“The car had pulled in right next to mine,” Molly said. “And when I came out and saw that it was there, I just kind of had a feeling that something’s wrong. And then it pulled out of the parking lot.”

According to the report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, it was a gray Nissan Altima with Sevier County plates.

The next day, another mother, who we’re calling Lisa, experienced a similar incident.

“I was trying to get my kids inside, out of the cold, and, of course, like every mom you’re in rush to get them in and get to work, and when I come back out I realized that my purse has been stolen. Cause I forgot to lock my car,” Lisa said.

The two daycares are less than five miles away each other.

Her daycare also had surveillance video, which showed a similar car to the vehicle Molly described in the KCSO report.

Support group

Another coincidence with their stories: This has happened before.

“This happens probably once every three months from our daycare,” Molly said.

“I had heard about it happening at our daycare before,” Lisa said.

Both women learned this has happened to several others after word of mouth on Facebook and all at daycare parking lots in West Knoxville.

“We’ve, from that, have kind of reached out to each other through Facebook messenger and said, ‘Hey we saw that this happened to you, you know, where was your daycare? What’s going on? What detective are you talking to? Have you given them this information?’,” Molly said.

Molly said it’s unfortunate other families have gone through what she went through, but she said at the same time, she was grateful for others to turn to.

She said it was a needed support group.

Both Molly and Lisa said it was the group of other mothers who told them what all they needed to change after their purses were stolen, because law enforcement didn’t.

“It’s a very unnerving feeling that somebody has your life in their possession. Cause they have license, debit cards, credit cards, checkbooks; everything,” Molly said.

Molly and Lisa both also said what happened was more than just their identities being stolen.

Their feeling of safety was taken away as well.

“Knowing that they were sitting in the daycare parking lot, watching me interact with my son, and watching my son go into school is something that; that’s the part that just makes me sick,” Molly said.

“The fact that this all happened at a daycare with children around makes me think this all happens wherever I go now,” Lisa said.

Knowing they aren’t alone, the mothers hope something changes.

Molly wants every daycare to have surveillance video.

She also wants other parents to realize it can happen to them too if they aren’t careful.

“If nothing else that people learn from this, and from the other women and all that, lock their doors and remain aware of their surroundings at all times,” Molly said.

Lisa said she hopes if law enforcement can’t arrest the suspects, then the group of moms will figuring something out on their own.

“For it to keep happening over and over again at the same daycares, then obviously it’s going to take the moms to getting together and figuring it out,” Lisa said.

Sheriff offers safety tips

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler acknowledged there’s been a couple of reports for items being taken out of cars, so he wanted to remind residents of the following safety tips:

Never leave your car unlocked. It seems harmless to “run in” to pick your child up from daycare or even grab milk from the convenient store. However, this is when many folks are taken advantage of by criminals.

Place your valuables out of sight or take them inside with you. Many of us don’t think about a car sitting in our driveway as a target, but it could be. Always carry your purse, billfold, and shopping bags inside with you. If you are out and about, placing those valuables out of sight may keep you from becoming a victim.

Always try to park in an area with adequate lighting.

Be mindful of what and who is around when you get out of your vehicle. If something seems “off” or you notice someone or something suspicious contact law enforcement.

If you have been a victim of theft, even if you left your vehicle unlocked you can call and make a report over the phone at 865-215-2243.