KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been injured following a shooting at Victor Ashe Park in Knoxville.

The shooting took place around 5 p.m. at Victor Ashe Park, in the 4900 block of Bradshaw Road according to the Knoxville Police Department. One man was reportedly shot and taken to a local hospital. KPD added that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The responding officers detained two individuals for further investigation.

Knoxville police officers responding to Victor Ashe Park for a shooting (WATE)

It is unknown how many people were involved in the shooting. KPD said that the investigation is still in the preliminary stages.