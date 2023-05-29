KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been injured following a shooting at Victor Ashe Park in Knoxville.
The shooting took place around 5 p.m. at Victor Ashe Park, in the 4900 block of Bradshaw Road according to the Knoxville Police Department. One man was reportedly shot and taken to a local hospital. KPD added that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The responding officers detained two individuals for further investigation.
It is unknown how many people were involved in the shooting. KPD said that the investigation is still in the preliminary stages.
