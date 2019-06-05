VIDEO: Knoxville police search for Clinton Highway home invasion suspect

Knoxville police are asking for help to find a man they say broke into a home in the Clinton Highway while the residents were sleeping.

The break-in happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Video shows the suspect breaking in through the rear door of the home armed with a crowbar he found in the backyard. He then goes down the hallway and into a bathroom.

Dakota McMillian, the 16-year-old who was home when the suspect entered the home, confronted the man before he fled the residence. He asked the suspect what his name was and the suspect said, “Johnson”.

“I hear glass break, I see him standing right there…” said McMillian.

McMillian said he was watching his 4-year-old sister when he heard noises in the kitchen and living room, at first, he didn’t realize it was an intruder.

“It’s kind of weird. some random dude, no shirt no shoes walking in the house… it’s crazy,” said McMillian.

At that time, the suspect asked McMillian to take pictures of a car in the backyard. McMillian then went back to a bedroom, picked up his 4-year-old sister, and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

McMillian said he wasn’t scared, but rather, focused on getting his sister to safety.

“I was anticipating him hitting me with the crowbar, so I knew what to do,” said McMillian.

Surveillance video caught the suspect in the home, and according to the homeowner, McMillian’s step-father, they were installed as a precaution 3 years ago.

“I was uneasy. It’s disturbing to know somebody has been inside your house knowing they don’t belong there,’ said Jack Foster, the homeowner.

The suspect is described as around 5-foot-9 wearing blue jeans and no shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at (865) 215-7212.