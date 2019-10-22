Vietnam-era veteran laid to rest with honors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee veteran laid to rest, a local honor guard offering a full military service in his honor.

Franklin Delano Jeffries served during the Vietnam-era in Germany. His son tells us he wasn’t offered a warm welcome home when the war ended.

That’s why he was so happy to see today’s service, fellow veterans performing a military eulogy, rifle volley, playing of taps, and finally presenting a flag to his family.

The veteran’s son, Franklin Delano Jeffries II saying, “To see it with my dad it was a blessing, it was more heart-wrenching to know that taps is to let him be buried in peace and that’s the last thing we heard.”

He also told us that days before his father passed, his family received a lapel pin honoring his service.

Back in 2012, the lapel pin was created in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

The military working to track down and honor all veterans who served during that time.