KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE) — 82 years ago more than 2,400 service members and civilians were killed in the Pearl Harbor attack, pushing the United States into WWII.

The Knoxville Disabled American Veterans gathered to remember the people who lost their lives and pay tribute to those who served, including guest speaker Sergeant Sammy Lee Davis.

“Freedom is not free, and freedom has always had to be earned, they passed that information down to me and my era of veterans, and it just helps me continue on,” said Davis.

While he was not old enough to serve in WWII, his father was. Prompting him to enlist when he turned 18.

While fighting in the Vietnam War, Davis put his life on the line to save his brothers, earning him a Medal of Honor, the highest award for military valor in action, and inspiring a pivotal scene in the movie “Forrest Gump.”

“I firmly believe in my heart that the reason I am living today is that my job isn’t done yet,” said Davis.

He has traveled nationally and internationally to share his story. To inspire and be inspired by the younger generation.

“The veterans and the people that I have had the pleasure to meet are awesome, and the students I was able to talk to yesterday… it built my heart up, I’m ready to go fight the battle again today if I had to because they renewed my heart,” said Davis.

He also wants to instill in them that “no matter what you don’t lose until you quit trying.”

“Stand up for what you believe is right in your heart, I try very hard to, I try not to preach individual politics, I just want you to stand up for what you believe is right… I believe in America,” said Davis.