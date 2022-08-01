KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Veterans Memorial at World’s Fair Park is expanding to include a new monument for Vietnam veterans. The marble display will be dedicated this week and the community is invited to attend.

The monument is made possible by the Vietnam Veterans of America Capt. Bill Robinson Chapter 1078 of Knoxville along with supporters including the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association. The dedication ceremony for the monument is happening Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at World’s Fair Park.

According to the City of Knoxville, Mayor Indya Kincannon is expected to attend the dedication ceremony, which will be at the north end of the park.

Around 152,000 Vietnam-era veterans reside in Tennessee today.

The Vietnam Veterans of America or VVA is extending an invitation for the ceremony Tuesday to all local military, local veterans, and civilians who wish to attend and show their gratitude and thankfulness to Vietnam veterans across the country “who are finally being welcomed home.”

Attendees of the dedication ceremony are encouraged to bring stadium/bag chairs if they need to be seated. The City of Knoxville is providing 90 chairs, but for those who cannot stand for a long period of time, it would be a good idea to bring a chair in case there aren’t enough city-provided chairs.