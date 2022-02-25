KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Violence more than 5,000 miles away is prompting many Americans to want to help, including some in East Tennessee. More than 100,000 Ukrainians are estimated to have been forced from their homes already, a number that is expected to climb.

Amanda Irizarry said she’s heartbroken by what she’s watching unfold in Eastern Europe. She believes this moment in history is an opportunity to step up if you’re able. She offered her guest room to refugees in a post to the Facebook group page “Accommodation, Help, and Shelter for Ukraine” Thursday night.

“I am able to host a woman, child, and possible pet in East Tennessee, USA. If you’re able to get to the USA, I’m about 20 minutes from the airport in Knoxville, Tennessee and can provide a welcoming and clean guest room,” she wrote.

U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) explained how dire the situation is growing for Ukrainians Thursday night.

“They are fighting back valiantly in several sectors of the country with varying degrees of success, but we’ve been informed that obviously there are severe casualties,” he said.

Fleischmann also emphasized the size of the unprovoked attack.

“This is a massive, massive, Russian invasion,” he said. “It’s conventional tanks, plans, navy. Originally we thought it was going to be these two provinces…it’s literally all over the country.”

Giving back is second nature for Irizarry, who volunteers at two disaster relief organizations, in addition to having a family, a full-time job, and her own business.

“… I always think when you grow old, what do you want to look back on your life and think? On my days off did I just sit on the couch and watch tv or did I just scroll Facebook, sending good vibes. I want to put those words to action and actually help,” she said. “…What if it was us? What if it was here? I would hope that someone else would open up their doors just the way I am over in another country.”