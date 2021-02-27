Virtual concert to raise money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A unique virtual concert happening this weekend will offer a helping hand for the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Singer and songwriter Payton Smith will perform on the app Riff on February 27 from 7:45-8:45 p.m. and help VOLthon raise money for the Knoxville hospital.

To watch his performance, visit THIS LINK.

During the free performance, the 21-year-old guitarist will be matching up to $1,000 donations. Big Machine Records, Smith’s record label, also agreed to donate $1,000 to the hospital.

To donate, text “Payton” to 51555 to receive a link to donate.

All donations made to VOLthon will stay in our community, benefiting patients receiving care at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

The Louisiana native, who CMT heralded a 2020/2021 Listen Up artist, MusicRow named to their Next Big Thing Class of 2021 and Taste of Country enlisted as one of 2020’s Hottest Country Artists Under 25 has amassed over 30 million streams worldwide with songs like “What It Meant To Lose You” and “Like I Knew You Would.” On his debut project on Big Machine Records, Payton played every part on each track just like his favorite guitar icons across the sonic landscape. Certain that his peers have equally varied musical tastes, the rising star brings a hybrid of his influences to the genre – every bit as much a fan of Pearl Jam and John Mayer as he is Clint Black and George Strait. Visit paytonsmithmusic.com and follow @thepaytonsmith on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram/TikTok