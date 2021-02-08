Virtual Dogwood Arts House & Garden show kicks off this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The annual Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show officially kicks off this week.

This year’s event will be virtual and free for all to attend. The annual event showcases the latest trends in home improvement, landscape design and decor.

There will also be several giveaways from show vendors valued at $1,000 each.

The house and garden show starts this Friday, February 12 and runs for more than a month through March 14 on dogwoodarts.com.

Even though this year’s event will be online, it will still give people the chance to connect with experts and get home improvement questions answered.