KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Birds flying high, you know how I feel.

The UT Arboretum Society will be hosting another popular virtual event on Thursday, May 5 at 7:00 pm.

The program will talk all about birds that fly and stay at higher elevations. Hosted by East Tennessee Natural Historian, Stephen Lyn Bales will be fronting the conversation on Zoom.

The event is free and only requires you to make your own dinner.

To register for the seminar, visit their website.