KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum’s(KBGA) application to join the National Register of Historic Places was accepted in late January.

The KGBA is a nonprofit created to save the property from development, formerly known as Howell Nurseries. This property is believed to be home to more than 2,000 plant varieties from around the world.

Director of higher education for The American Institute of Architects, Nissa Dahlin-Brown, will be discussing her research on the history of the KGBA property. The presentation will be held on Feb. 17 at 6:00 p.m. via zoom.

Nissa will be discussing the entire two-century story of the 28-acre property and its significance to the area during the historic happy hour.

Register for this event at https://bit.ly/3Bq31AR.