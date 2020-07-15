Virtual summer camps in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As kids wait for school to start back, a number of Knoxville arts organizations are hosting virtual summer camps.

Bijou Theatre hosts virtual acting camp

The organization is putting together a five-part virtual acting camp for kids ages nine through 12.

This through a video series on their Youtube page. Kids can learn how to write a script, create characters, and bring their play to life.

Knoxville Museum of Art hosts Summer Art Academy

For the younger kids, through the end of August, the Knoxville Museum of Art is hosting a Summer Art Academy.

There are free online classes, teaching kids three to six about clay, bookmaking, stamping, collages and more.

Tennessee Theatre hosts ‘The Lion King Experience’

Tennessee Theatre is also hosting a virtual camp, The Lion King Experience, for kids eight to 12.

That experience sold out in just 24 hours.

LATEST STORIES: