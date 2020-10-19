Visitors flock to Gatlinburg to see fall foliage

GATLINBURG, Tenn (WATE) — Right now, it’s peak leaf season in the Great Smoky Mountains. It’s the time of year where the foliage starts to change colors. It results in colorful views of the mountains. People are willing to travel far and wide just to get a glimpse of some of mother natures best work.

Jessica Dukes from Ocala Florida says she came just to see the colors.

“We decided to come up this time of year because we heard it was going to be peak color weekend and we just love seeing the colors and the mountains and the views. You can’t beat it here. It feels so nice outside, it’s so much nicer than the 90 degrees we have back home in Florida.” Dukes said.

Jim and Margaret Baker traveled from Mississippi. This was their first time being in the Smokies during the fall.

“I just love the colors and just being outside in nature and just enjoying life. At our stage, that’s what we do,” Margaret said.

“We wanted to come and see the colors. I think we take it for granted sometimes even though we live so close. But we take it for granted that it’s in our backyard and it’s right here for us to enjoy.”

It’s a view you can’t get just anywhere; But if you’re lucky enough to see it, it’s one you’ll never forget.