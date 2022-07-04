KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Athlete Jonathan Echols committed to the University of Tennessee on Monday. This comes 10 days after he took his official visit to UT.

Echols is a five-star prospect according to 247sports and a 4-star according to On3.

The Franklin, Georgia, native is the eighth-best prospect in the class of 2024 according to On3 and the fifth-best according to 247sports.

Echols played tight end and defensive end for Heard County High School. He transferred to IMG Academy earlier this year. He is 6-foot, 4-inches and weighs 230 pounds.

Echols becomes the first player to commit to the Vols from the class of 2024.