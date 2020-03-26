Breaking News
Tennessee Department of Health says there are 957 COVID-19 cases in state
‘Vol Piper’ raising spirits; raising money for Second Harvest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE_ – The Vol Piper is on a mission to raise the spirits of Knoxville residents during the coronavirus pandemic and to raise money for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee We found him in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood today. Look on Facebook for “The Vol Piper

