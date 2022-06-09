KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital had some surprise guests stop in and greet patients on Thursday.

Members of the #1 Ranked University of Tennessee Baseball Team stopped by the hospital to say hello to some Vols fans before the big Super Regionals in Knoxville on Friday.

(Photo via East Tennessee Children’s Hospital)

(Photo via East Tennessee Children’s Hospital)

Kirby Connell holding a child.(Photo via East Tennessee Children’s Hospital)

Evan Russell holding a child. (Photo via East Tennessee Children’s Hospital)

Game one of the NCAA Super Regional series will be on Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m. and game two will be Saturday at 2 p.m. Since limited tickets are available for the series, fans are invited to attend a free on-campus block party featuring a live big-screen game broadcast, Tennessee Spirit Squads, DJ Sterl the Pearl, food trucks, face painting, a VolShop merchandise stand and more.