KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital had some surprise guests stop in and greet patients on Thursday.

Members of the #1 Ranked University of Tennessee Baseball Team stopped by the hospital to say hello to some Vols fans before the big Super Regionals in Knoxville on Friday.

  • (Photo via East Tennessee Children’s Hospital)
  • (Photo via East Tennessee Children’s Hospital)
  • Kirby Connell holding a child.(Photo via East Tennessee Children’s Hospital)
  • Evan Russell holding a child. (Photo via East Tennessee Children’s Hospital)

Game one of the NCAA Super Regional series will be on Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m. and game two will be Saturday at 2 p.m. Since limited tickets are available for the series, fans are invited to attend a free on-campus block party featuring a live big-screen game broadcast, Tennessee Spirit Squads, DJ Sterl the Pearl, food trucks, face painting, a VolShop merchandise stand and more.