INDIANAPOLIS (WATE) — Full circle. That’s the way Tennessee forward Josiah-Jordan James described coming back on Wednesday to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Vols saw their 2020-21 season cut short in the same building in the same round by Oregon State a year ago.

It was an unexpected exit for the No. 5-seed Vols in an even more unusual circumstance of playing in a locked-down tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, James said instead of being kept to their rooms the team was able to get out and see the city before their game Thursday against No. 14-seed Longwood.

UT coach Rick Barnes agreed saying this year’s tournament has a “totally different” feel.

“We drove up to the same hotel a year ago and there was a chain fence around it and now it’s not,” Barnes said. “The hotel has been renovated. It’s different.”

The Vols are different too. Fresh off the first SEC Tournament win for the program since 1979, the Vols are a No. 3 seed and are focused on reaching more unreached heights.

“We just have to enjoy what we accomplished in Tampa … but we also have another goal in mind that we’ve set for ourselves,” said super senior John Fulkerson, who was sidelined from the tournament a year ago for concussion protocols.

James said the team’s goals in the preseason included a Final Four appearance and a national championship. He continued to point to the Kentucky game at Rupp Arena as the moment when the team refocused.

“Losing that way on ESPN it really lit a fire under us,” James said. “We knew we didn’t want to be in that situation again.”

Barnes pointed to the player-led leadership his team has had since the Oregon State loss. He said after that game, the team was read an article where Michael Jordan talked about leadership. Barnes asked the team who was going to buy into holding each other accountable.

While that leadership waned as Fulkerson and Kennedy Chandler battled COVID-19 and the Vols got off to a slow 2-3 start to SEC play, Barnes said since then the leadership and focus are where they need to be now.

“When you start getting that kind of leadership, that’s the kind of leadership you want throughout the game,” Barnes said. “And when players see it and respect each other for it, that’s when teams become special teams.”

The Vols could find themselves on a bit of a redemption tour if they are able to advance throughout the tournament. The winner of the Tennessee-Longwood game will face the winner of Colorado State and Michigan.

Tennessee lost to Michigan, 71-73, in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2014 tournament. The game was also held in Indianapolis.

If an upset or two happens Loyola-Chicago could be waiting in this year’s Sweet Sixteen in San Antonio, Texas. The Ramblers have been a tournament Cinderella of late and began their series of unexpected runs against the Vols in 2018. Tennessee was a No. 3 see that year led by Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield.

However, Loyola was able to upend the Vols 63-62 in Dallas that year.