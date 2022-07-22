KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some believe you need to be cut from a different cloth to be a fan of Tennessee football.

“My mom’s an alumna and I’ve been watching Tennessee football for like my whole life, so I’ve been through quite a bit,” UT senior Rachel Graves said.

According to the Speedwell native, she’s grown accustomed to the ups and downs of being a Vols fan.

“I’m hoping for more improvements and just see how things go. I’m not really riding on anything I just want to see them get better. I love the Vols,” she said.

Despite NCAA investigators releasing their final findings of alleged recruitment violations under former head football coach Jeremy Pruitt, Volunteer fans are optimistic.

“I hope it doesn’t do too much damage to football,” Graves said. “There’s still tons of money that goes into the football program so as far as how much it actually gets in trouble, I don’t know. Or how much money won’t go into it, I don’t think that’s an issue.”

“I don’t think it’s going to hinder the football program. I think the culture that they’ve built here at Tennessee is too strong to let that deter them at all. I think it will have very little to almost no impact at all on the season,” Joe Plechaty said.

On the bright side, the NCAA didn’t hit UT with a ‘lack of institutional control’ charge despite the severity of the allegations.

“I don’t think it’ll hinder it at all,” Keaton Peters said. “I think this organization has a lot of history behind it and we’ll come out swinging this season.”

“It’s important to note that everyone’s trying to find somebody to shoot some shots at somebody nowadays. I’m not surprised that something comes up, everybody starts talking about it with such a notable figure like Pruitt. I think they’re not going to have any issues and we’ll have a strong season this year,” Connor Wilcox said.

“I’m hoping for the best,” Eli Plechaty added. “Got to support the team no matter what, whatever happens, happens and make the most of it.”

Tennessee football kicks off its season on September 1 against Ball State. The university has 90 days to respond to the NCAA allegations.