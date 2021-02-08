Vols Keon Johnson named SEC Freshman of the Week

KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WATE) — Vols guard Keon Johnson has been named SEC Freshman of the Week after great performances against Ole Miss and Kentucky.

Tennessee’s Johnson averaged 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on the road against Ole Miss and Kentucky.

While the Vols had a disappointing loss to Ole Miss this past week, Saturday’s comeback win over Kentucky is where Johnson truly shined.

The stellar freshman had a season-high 27 points along with four rebounds and a block and a steal.

Johnson, according to ESPN, is projected as the third-best shooting guard in the 2021 NBA Draft and is the seventh overall player.

Johnson and the Vols will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Knoxville at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.