Vols linebacker reinstated after animal cruelty charge dismissed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee junior linebacker Aaron Beasley has been reinstated to the football team after a Knox County judge dismissed the animal cruelty charge against him.

The Georgia-native had been suspended indefinitely after he was cited for misdemeanor animal cruelty in April. A UT spokesperson said Beasley can now participate in all team activities.

The incident report dated April 1 claims that Beasley had abused his girlfriend’s roommate’s cat after it was found eating their food.

According to that report, the owner of the cat took it to the Animal Emergency & Specialty Center of Knoxville after the cat was reportedly found acting strange. The center told her that the cat suffered a small concussion and kidney failure.

Beasley has appeared in 17 career games at the University of Tennessee, registering nine total tackles and one forced fumble.