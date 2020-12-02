Vols will accept bowl bid regardless of record at end of regular season

Tennessee running back Eric Gray (3) runs the ball in for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WATE) — Even though this season isn’t going as planned, the Vols could go bowling for a second straight year.

In past seasons without COVID-19, a team needed at least a .500-record to be invited to a bowl game. At two wins and five losses, some say it’s unlikely the Vols will reach that mark.

However, in 2020, that may not matter. Due to the shortened season, the NCAA is allowing teams with a losing record to participate in bowl games. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt said Wednesday that Tennessee will accept an invitation to a bowl game this season, regardless of the team’s record.

Sophomore running back Eric Gray agrees with his coach.

“A bowl game is always fun. It’s always a great experience. I remember us going to the bowl game last year, going to the Tax Slayer Bowl was a great experience for me as a freshman. Some of our guys last year never got to experience that and our freshman haven’t got to experience that so I think going to a bowl game is a great experience for everyone.” Eric Gray

However unlikely, in order to get to that .500 record, the Vols would need to beat No. 6 Florida, No. 5 Texas A&M, and winless Vanderbilt.