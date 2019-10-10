Volunteer East Tennessee prepares for its annual initiative: KnoxGives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s better to give than to receive and Volunteer East Tennessee continues to do just that!

The organization is preparing for its city-wide day of giving, KnoxGives, where people all across the community are coming together to serve a purpose.

The goal is to reach 10,000 hours of volunteer service, 2,500 volunteers and 75 non-profit organizations in the community, but they cannot achieve these goals without the help of the community.

Sign up to make a difference for the annual KnoxGives initative, taking place on Friday, Nov. 8.

