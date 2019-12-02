Volunteer Ministry Center opens annual Holiday Store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The holiday shopping season is in full swing, but not everyone can afford to buy gifts.

But, there is the Volunteer Ministry Center’s Holiday Store, which opened Monday, Dec. 2 and allows for people to get those gifts for friends and family by using volunteer hours instead of money.

The store is a unique program where participants can earn gift items for their loved ones with points accrued through community service.

Each year, participants are paired with community service projects

where they can earn points based on the number of volunteer hours worked. These points can then be used to “purchase” gift items from the VMC Holiday Store that participants may not have been able to purchase otherwise due to financial restrictions.

The store has helped people in East Tennessee with their holiday shopping via the volunteer spirit for 23 years.

This year, is has helped nearly 200 people buy gifts for loved ones.

VMC’s Holiday Store is located at 511 N. Broadway.

New gift items and cash donations are always appreciated and may be dropped off at VMC during normal office hours. Items most in need include children’s toys and craft sets, baby clothes and toys, sports balls, cosmetic and perfume sets, and small tool kits.

