KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During the holidays, there are numerous volunteer opportunities that allows residents to give back to their community. However, now that the ‘season of giving’ has come to an end, Volunteer East Tennessee isn’t putting an end date on helping those throughout the region.

The organization says there’s still time to volunteer for families, groups, or individuals. Volunteer East Tennessee works with over 200 community partners to compile volunteer opportunities in a wide variety of areas and interests.

This time of year to them is still considered the holiday season and their Holiday Guide showcases a variety of opportunities geared toward holiday volunteering and addressing real needs in our community during this time of year.

For more on the opportunities available, visit their website.