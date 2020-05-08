Volunteer Spirit: UT allocating portion of CARES Act funds to students in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — College students across the nation had a difficulty added to their spring semester in COVID-19.

Now students across the nation and at the University of Tennessee are trying to navigate through this tough course. Kiley Dibble is one of those students, wrapping up her junior year as a Volunteer. UT has always been the dream school for the Murfreesboro native, and attending meant taking on the financial burden.

Dibble did not want her parents to worry about paying for her education at UT, so she works two jobs on campus as a tour guide and works at the university’s gym, on top of balancing a vigorous class load. While UT is helping their campus workers by offering hours remotely for their respective jobs, money is still a constant worry especially with the campus closed over coronavirus concerns.

Dibble specifically harbors concerns over rent, as she and fellow students are still required to pay rent for off-campus housing even though some had to move back home for safety purposes.

In general, balancing finances as a college student can be tough, especially throwing a global pandemic into the mix. University leaders see the burden COVID-19 has posed financially, and crafted a plan allocating aid money coming into UT to students.

“I think it was extremely important,” Dibble says, “because I think the school recognizes everything that we’re going through isn’t just school-related.”

$9.6M of the initial funding will go directly to students. The university designed a program to give money in the form of grant aid directly to students, both undergraduate and graduate, that are in the highest need.

10% of the initial funds are made available through an emergency fund program, where students in need of financial assistance can apply for.

Kari Alldredge, Vice Provost of Enrollment Management, says the emergency fund helps create some flexibility for students who may not have qualified for the direct funding.

“We know that we have students in need but we may not have that information on file,” Alldredge says, “They may have experienced a particular hardship this spring, so again encouraging all students in need to reach out through that emergency fund.”

UT Alumni raised $200,000 for the emergency fund to help support students who are going through hardships during this unprecedented time.

“The support from our very own community,” Alldredge notes, “that’s been really powerful to see and really rewarding as well.”

In deciding which students qualify for the direct funding, the university starts by seeing if that student is Title IV eligible. They also look at if they are under the PELL Grant program, along with information provided on a student’s FASFA, and estimates their family’s contribution.

Dibble received an email this week, saying she will receive money to help ease the financial burdens she faces during this pandemic, something she says she is very grateful for.

“They’re realizing that we’re all kind of struggling right now and for them to go ahead and push this funding that they could’ve used towards something else, towards us, says a lot,” Dibble said.

The university implemented other initiatives to help students enrolled and engaged by distributing more than 300 laptops and hot spots to students who needed the resources to continue their courses online.

University leaders also constructed creative programs to stay engaged with students like the VFL Class Crash where notable UT Alum crashed Zoom classes providing students with a moment of joy.

Another being the All Vol campaign, where leaders made personal phone calls to each and every student checking in to see how they are doing, and what the university can do to help their specific situation–something Dibble was especially impressed by.

Both Dibble and Alldredge are blown away with how the university has responded and stepped up to support it’s students during this time.

“The way that we have continued to come together as a Volunteer family and the distribution of cares has just been one example,” Alldredge says, “There’s been a number of ways that we have really come together as a community to help support one another.”

Dibble, reiterating how proud she is to be a Volunteer, is taken aback with how the university has responded as an institution putting their students’ wellbeing first. Comparing the faculty and staff to the UTK Torchbearer that commands the campus — shining a light on its students, guiding them during a dark time.

