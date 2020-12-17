Volunteers continue centurylong Empty Stocking Fund tradition as planning pays off during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Months of planning are paying off in an annual event that spreads Christmas cheer to families in need.

On Thursday, volunteers got together to put together baskets of food for the News Sentinel Empty Stocking Fund. It’s the 108th year for the event.

The food baskets will be distributed tomorrow, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19.

The Empty Stocking Fund is only made possible because of the community’s willingness to give.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year, the baskets will be distributed in a drive-thru event.