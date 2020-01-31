Volunteers help renovate Seymour Fire Department station

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE)- The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department took to Facebook requesting volunteers for some light demolition at its No. 2 station off Chapman Highway on Friday.

The request worked. A group of around 10 volunteers showed up ready to get dirty. The group was made up of off-duty firefighters and students.

“We do a lot with tnAchieves, the students who need hours so I thought oh well I’ll just put it on Facebook and see who comes by,” John Linsenbigler, fire chief of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, said.

Having the volunteers show up today helps cut costs of a tight $300,000 budget to renovate the station.

One high school student tells us why it was important to her to help out.

“The fire department is a volunteer fire department and it helps a lot if we can help them with anything. So being here and helping them is a way to say thank you to for like everything they do for us, for all the fires they run and it’s just saying thank you,” Giovanna Paletta, a Seymour High School foreign exchange student from Brazil, said.

The volunteers kept working until around 2 p.m Friday afternoon.

